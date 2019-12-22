Crisis Closet provides food and clothing to Walker County

From emergency situations, to economic slumps, food and clothing services are always in need in Walker County. However in the midst of the holiday season, more families are needing a helping hand.
While emergency boxes are packed and readily available at Riverside Baptist Church Crisis Closet director David Mizrany says that the Crisis Closet is for more than disaster situations.
“The ‘crisis’ is that you can’t eat today … We’re the ‘where you are in your life’ crisis,” Mizrany said.
The Riverside Baptist Church Crisis Closet has provided a food pantry and clothing to residents of Walker County while spreading the gospel of Christianity for 30 years.
“It’s real good fellowship, we fellowship with each other, we fellowship with the people that come in … We don’t know what they’re going through, all we know is that we’re here to help them,” Mizrany said.
The Crisis Closet was started in a room so small, it could constitute as a closet at the church by now co-director Fay Earls’ aunt.
“It was all because she had a mission, God put it on her heart to help the needy people, and that’s the way it started,” Crisis Closet co-director Fay Earls said.
Earls’ aunt would ask all of the grocery stores in the area to donate food for her closet food pantry, and was sometimes given money from the church for her to buy groceries. In 2002, the Crisis Closet partnered with the Houston Food Bank and the closet operation began to grow.
Now, the Crisis Closet’s clothing store and food pantry is open every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and is operated out of a custom built building on the Riverside Baptist Church property.
While the clothing store is open to the public any day of the week – proceeds going towards the food pantry’s partnership with the Houston Food Bank – the food pantry can only be accessed by clients who meet the food bank’s criteria. They are also limited to receiving food only once a month.
In addition to the clothing store’s proceeds, the food pantry is sustained through a monthly budget from the church, a yearly grant from FEMA and donations from individuals in the community.
The operation is entirely volunteer run by members of the church, community and neighboring churches, although with volunteers taking time off from the Crisis Closet for the holidays, Mizrany and Earls note that their short handedness is met with a rise in demand.
Throughout the holiday season, the need has increased dramatically – the Crisis Closet served 147 families or 323 individuals in the months of November and December of this year alone.
While the Crisis Closet does have many clients who are middle-aged or younger, most of their clients are elderly, widowed individuals, whose social security and 401ks do not quite cover the financial burdens of aging.
“The way medicine and everything is nowadays, people have to decide if they are going to eat or buy their medicine,” Mizrany said, a statement echoed earlier this year by Christine Shippey, a fellow Houston Food Bank partner through Huntsville church Covenant with Christ.
The Crisis Closet directs clients to additional resources to help in trying times, while relaying the message for Christianity.
“It’s a hand-up, not a hand-out … We’re not just trying to keep feeding people, we try to get them resources to get back up on their feet so that they don’t have to keep coming to us,” Mizrany said.
