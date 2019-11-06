A New Waverly man is behind bars after officers found him in possession of methamphetamine during a trespassing call.
Officers were dispatched to the Vineyard Apartments, located in the 2600 block of El Toro Road, around 1 p.m. Tuesday after the manager of the complex reported a man who was previously banned arrived on the premises. While approaching the complex, officers detained the man – identified as Darren Harrison, 31, of New Waverly – riding his bike against traffic.
Police released the man, but shortly after, the manager reported Harrison back at the complex. Harrison was detained again and attempted to discard a pipe with meth residue on it. He then grabbed a pack of cigarettes from his pocket, which officers searched, finding a gram of meth.
While placing him under arrest, police say he resisted. .
“This was an interesting situation, but our officers did a great job,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It is always good to get this drug off the streets.”
Harrison was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and interfering with public duties. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $16,000 in bonds.
