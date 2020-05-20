Creekside Healthy Living Community receives grant for art supplies

A local retirement community is the recipient of a $1,000 community grant from Pedal for Alzheimer’s, Ltd. The grant, which was awarded to Creekside Healthy Living Community, part of Methodist Retirement Communities, will provide funds for art supplies to benefit the 18 memory care residents.
Pedal for Alzheimer’s, Ltd. completed its third 1,098-mile endurance cycling event in the fall of 2019, which raised funds for Alzheimer’s research, education, support and care. MRC Creekside Healthy Living Community, initially requested funds to purchase a variety of art supplies. Due to COVID-19 social distancing rules, the community stated that residents are in need of these art supplies now more than ever.
“The $1,000 Community Grant will have a giant impact on the team as this will help us broaden our person centered care approach,” said James Logan, the executive director of Creekside Healthy Living Community. “This will enable our staff to meet the needs of each individual in a most dignified manner. Residents will be able to express themselves through their art and this will give them some additional independence they thought was lost due to the disease. The effects will not only be seen from the residents, but from family members, loved ones and the staff. Art is an amazing gift.”
Creekside is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization owned and operated by Methodist Retirement Communities ”MRC”, which began in 1962 on Galveston Island and now serves some 2,000 residents in 12 senior living communities in Texas. The art therapy program at the community strives to reach the full range of aging residents facing memory challenges and dementias.
“Receiving a grant from Pedal For Alzheimer’s will help us expand our art therapy program with our memory support residents,” said Nichole Becker, philanthropy director of Creekside Healthy Living Community. “Having funds to provide a large variety of art supplies is a gift in itself, something we rely on continuous donations for. Art is a wonderful outlet of expression for our residents and brings them such a sense of joy as well as to the staff and family who witness it.”
The charity cycling team issued three community grants in 2019 and approached additional applicants upon understanding challenges of the pandemic. The art supplies needed at Creekside align with the mission and passion of the organization making it a unanimous vote to proceed by the board of directors.
“We are thrilled to help impact the quality of care and daily experiences for memory care residents at Creekside by providing this community grant,” said Josh Crisp, the founder for Pedal for Alzheimer’s. “Our board is extremely excited to carry forth the mission of the organization by not only gifting thousands of dollars over the first two years towards furthering research but we continue to fulfill our commitment to provide support to those suffering with the disease and the professional and family caregivers who will benefit from these gifts.”
The mission of Pedal for Alzheimer’s is to organize cycling events to raise money, provide education and increase awareness surrounding the mission of finding a cure for alzheimer’s and the community grants are one way the organization can provide immediate help through a financial or in-kind gift.
If you would like to become a sponsor or make a charitable gift, visit PedalForAlzheimers.org or email info@pedalforalzheimers.org for more details. Event title sponsors include Solinity, Podium Sports Medicine, and PointClickCare. The organization encourages interested individuals to join or sponsor the team, sponsor a rider, donate in honor of a loved one, or contribute to the community grants.
