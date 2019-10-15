Police are investigating after officers say that an unknown suspect stole an identification card and credit cards Sunday night in Huntsville.
Authorities were dispatched to the Summit Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Lake Road around 7:30 a.m., after a resident reported her vehicle burglarized. Police say between 10 p.m. Sunday night and 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, a suspect entered the vehicle and stole the victims identification and two credit cards.
“We have processed the vehicle, but have found no prints. We are also monitoring the cards to see if the suspect tries to use them,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are reviewing video and hoping to identify the suspect. I also want to remind the public to lock their doors and to not leave valuables unattended.”
No arrest has been made at this time.
