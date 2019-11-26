Several credit cards, an identification and a checkbook were stolen during a vehicle burglary Friday night in Huntsville.
Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Cline Street at 8 a.m. Saturday after a resident reported the vehicle burglary. Officers say between 8 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, an unknown suspect entered the vehicle and stole a backpack containing the sensitive information.
“We are currently collecting evidence and investigating the incident,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “If the suspect attempts to use the victim’s information, we will be notified and make the proper arrest.”
