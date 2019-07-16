“Lots of fun,” is how Wynne Home Arts Center intern Esmeralda Mata describes the annual summer classes.
Summer classes are now open at the Wynne Home through the end of the month, giving students the opportunity to create their own artwork and a break from the summer heat.
“We have a lot for the kids to do during the day,” Wynne Home intern Esmeralda Mata said. “Our teachers are very knowledgeable and the kids will learn to paint and create their own masterpieces.”
Students are divided into three groups, 6-7 years old, 8-9 years old and 10-12 years old, with each age group rotating between pottery, watercolor and sculpture classes. Each group has eight students during the four days of classes, with a new week beginning Tuesday.
“Today is our first day and I can tell that the kids will have a lot of fun,” pottery teacher Heather Gritz said. “We are molding ‘creature cups’ today, which will be baked and glossed by the end of the week. They will be amazed what their artwork becomes.”
Students will have to opportunity to take their artwork home at the end of the week. Classes do not differ during the two weeks, but many campers attend both sessions.
“We worked on watercolor paintings today, but we will also use paint and different canvases for our work,” watercolor teacher Allison Walton said. “They get to take a break from projects to color when they get a little tired too, but they are having a great time.”
The art camp also coincides with Wynne Home classes beginning for all ages, including dance, watercolor, acrylic, photography and animation. Many of the classes are scheduled so families can participate after camp ends at noon.
Art camp will run through July 26, with the last art class at the Wynne Home ending on July 27.
Following the classes, the Wynne will host a luau August 3rd from 5-7p.m. The Hawaiian themed evening will feature games, food, crafts and prizes. The event is free and open to the public.
