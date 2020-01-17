Roll up your sleeves and pack some moist towelettes because the season we’ve all been impatiently waiting for is finally upon us. • Arnaud’s Cajun Kitchen kicked off their highly anticipated crawfish season two weeks ago, and already the small business owners are seeing a 40% increase in sales compared to this time last season.
For Arnaud’s, the season begins to reach peak crowds in February when the official Louisiana crawfish season starts, cooling off by Mother’s Day and drawing to a somber close June 30.
“It’s like a party thing … In Louisiana, people get together and when you boil crawfish, you invite everybody – it’s just like a big party and everybody’s welcome,” Arnaud’s Cajun Kitchen owner Brittany Arnaud said.
The season draws a strong following for Arnaud’s, many walking several blocks to get to the food park with lines winding through the property – all for tender, authentic Cajun crawfish.
With family roots in Louisiana, the husband-wife team will confirm that yes, there is a distinct difference between Texas and Louisiana crawfish and that yes, there is one clear winner.
“In Texas people boil different than we do, but once you’ve had crawfish that’s boiled the way we boil, it’s just a different experience and people are like, ‘okay, this is what it’s supposed to be like’,” Arnaud said, adding that their crawfish is like lobster, but better.
The Arnauds use their own range of seasonings, boils and season-all shakers that are made by the owners, manufactured in Louisiana and won’t be found anywhere else.
“For the crawfish we just do regular (seasoning), we don’t do different flavors. Some places do, but we just have our seasoning because we think it’s perfect, you don’t have to drown it in spice, it’s supposed to just be tasty,” Arnaud said.
Live crawfish are boiled to order and sell out almost every day, keeping a fresh rotation that’s replenished daily – sometimes twice a day – with Louisiana crawfish.
The Arnaud’s team inspects every sack they receive and pull out dead crawfish, trash, snails and frogs, and cleans the remaining live crawfish for optimum quality.
“If you go somewhere and they have grass or stuff like that in the crawfish, they didn’t wash it,” Arnaud warned.
Platter combos named after Arnaud’s children vary with choices of crawfish, shrimp, crab legs, potatoes and corn, with boudin sausage from Sulfer, Louisiana available to add on.
Everything is meant to be eaten by hand, and Arnaud says that peeling your own order of EZ peel shrimp is all part of the fun.
“We try to make our restaurant like it’s a family, like you’re coming to our house and it’s like you’re hanging out with us. That’s like the atmosphere that we try to introduce to everybody,” Arnaud said.
The atmosphere of the food park is set up for guests to slow down and stay a while, and guests are encouraged to BYOB with their own ice chest filled with beer or wine.
“We’ll have a line and people will wait an hour just to get crawfish and they just bring their ice chest with them. They’re in line and they drink, talk – it’s just like a party,” Arnaud said, adding that it is also a good time to visit other food trucks and let kids play.
Arnaud has noticed many new faces this season, a positive sign for Arnaud, meaning that their reputation is beginning to precede them by word of mouth. The restaurant has garnered a large following in their short span and while many customers come in as students, Arnaud is always happy to see them return after graduation with friends and family in tow.
“Once people have it, they keep coming back – some people come back every day, especially the first time they have us, and they have never experienced us before, or the students, they’ll come back every day until they get tired of it,” Arnaud said.
