Craft, food vendors have become highlight of the Fair

Whether one is looking to shop or just to eat, with over 350 booths and vendors, there is something for everyone at Fair on the Square.
Handmade crafts and homemade food have become some of the biggest attractions to the fair and this year’s event is no exception. Vendors from near and far will work alongside one another during the event, featuring all types of offerings, from antiques and plants to jewelry and collectibles.
“There is so much to see and do at the fair and we want attendees to experience as much as possible,” said Laura Green, Huntsville/Walker County Chamber of Commerce events and communications director. “The fair is a sensory overload, with the sights, smells and tastes for everyone’s liking.”
Among the vendors in attendance are local artisans with handcrafted jewelry, apparel and home decor. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to create candles and purchase wood work made right before their eyes. Knitted work, paintings, drawings, toys and soaps will also be available during the fair.
“I remember coming to the fair as a kid and experiencing all it has to offer,” said Backwoods Candles founder Amanda Wallace. “I have been a vendor at the fair since 2009 and now as a business owner, I see what a benefit it is for local business owners. It gives us an opportunity to open our business to a new audience. During the event, we will be featuring our homemade candles, wax melters and car fresheners. We look forward to seeing everyone out there.”
One of the major attractions to any fair is the food and hungry shoppers will have limitless options at the food court. Fair favorites including kettle corn, corn dogs, barbecue and various fried foods will be available. When shoppers get thirsty, they can indulge in homemade root beer floats, freshly squeezed lemonade and sweet tea will be available for attendees.
“We have been coming out to the fair since it began,” Kiwanis Club president Bryan Matthys said. “The fair is a great opportunity for us to get the word out about our organization and meet our community and people from other communities. We will be selling pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a drink during the event, with all funds going back to our community work and scholarships. This is one of our favorite events of the year and we want to make it special for everyone.”
The 45th annual Fair on the Square will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in historic downtown Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.