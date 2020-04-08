Authorities arrested a man who allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into the Walker County Jail on Tuesday.
Police arrested Khalil Washington, 21 and Joshua Pool, 17, both of Huntsville near the 200 block of Mary Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when a vehicle was seen with their brake lights out. Officers asked the passengers for their registration, when police say a firearm was spotted in the vehicle.
Authorities say that during a search of the vehicle, they recovered a bottle of mouthwash containing PCP and placed the suspects under arrest. After arriving at the jail, Pool was found with cocaine in his possession.
“I am very happy our officers were able to recover the drugs and weapons from these suspects,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It is very dangerous to mix guns and drugs like these.”
Washington was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $11,000 in bonds.
Pool was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon and bringing an illegal substance into a correctional facility. He was given a $15,000 bond, but has since posted bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.