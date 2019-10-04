Crabbs Prairie VFD Chief talks proposed ESD

In the 280 square miles of northern Walker County, only one department has fire engines trucks and equipment.
“It’s a 100% volunteer fire department and it’s covering more area than any other department in the county,” Crabbs Prairie VFD Chief Justin Baack.
Whenever there is an emergency, volunteer firefighters have to be able to free themselves from work to get to the station, grab gear and rush out to respond.
To Baack that is a troubling thought.
“We receive very minimal funding from the county, so we are now in a situation to where we are not able to expand and get new or updated equipment.”
A day with multiple emergencies could leave a resident of northern Walker County without emergency services for hours, which is why officials are trying to take preventative action.
When voters in the Pines Prairie and Crabbs Prairie area head to the poles on November 5, they will be given a choice to an emergency service district for fire services and ambulance services, both of which would be funded by a new property tax — up to 10 cents per $100 valuation.
“We are wanting to provide the best service possible for the Crabbs Prairie and Pine Prairie area,” Baack said. “Getting a duty crew that will man the station during the work day will allow for quicker responses. The funds would also help us purchase protective equipment for us firefighters and equipment that will help us get to citizens in danger.”
The Crabbs Prairie VFD, which took over leadership of the Pine Prairie VFD in 2017, covers virtually all of Walker County north of Huntsville, while also responding to hundreds of wrecks along Interstate 45.
Last year the station responded to over 700 calls and they have already been called out to 542 responses this year. And they do this with only two stations that house trucks built in the 90s and early 2000s.
If the measure gets approved, Baack hopes to eventually grow the station where they can allow 24-hour coverage. He also points to the potential of homeowner insurance rates dropping with the new ESD, which is estimated to be 7-15%, according to an estimate from the state fire marshal's office.
“We are in the exact same position that the New Waverly Fire Department was in a 10 or so years ago. Now they have manned stations around the clock,” Baack said.
The new Emergency Service District 3 would be ran by a five person board — all of which would be appointed by the Walker County Commissioners Court. The board would approve or deny any purchase that Crabbs Prairie VFD would request.
“We are in a situation to where we are struggling … we have people that are willing to step up and volunteer, but we are having a hard time purchasing gear. That can cost as much as $4,000 for the gear alone and another $8,500 for an air pack,” Baack added.
Crabbs Prairie VFD officials will be holding a public meeting about the proposed ESD 3 on October 7 and 15 at 7 p.m.. The Oct. 7 meeting will be held at Cook Springs Baptist Church, 1936 Hwy. 75 N., while the Oct. 15 meeting will be at Northside Baptist Church, 1207 FM 980.
