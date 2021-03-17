COVID cases trending down

After a few days last week where new cases of COVID-19 in Walker County appeared to be on the rise, the average number of reported cases is once again trending downward.
As of Wednesday, 14.5% of Walker County’s population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state records. Across the county, nearly 4,000 second doses of the vaccines have been administered.
The increase in vaccinations is due in part to a new centralized vaccination site at the county fairgrounds, which is being administered by the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, Huntsville Family Medicine and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
The county has distributed over 400 vaccines per day this week.
People over the age of 50 health care workers, long-term care residents, individuals with chronic health care conditions and school and child care workers are currently eligible for the vaccine.
The Walker County vaccination program will continue on Saturday at Huntsville Family Clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register, visit walkercountyvaccinate.com.
The state reported 4,746 new confirmed and probable cases reported Wednesday. Even so, the rolling average of new cases reported in Texas over the past two weeks has fallen by 3,078 per day, a 39.7% decrease, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas has recorded over 2.7 million COVID-19 cases during the year-old pandemic. Of those, an estimated 111,196 cases were active and 3,915 required hospitalization.
The 130 new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by the state push its pandemic death toll to 45,879 the nation's third-largest toll, the Johns Hopkins researchers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.