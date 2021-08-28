COVID antibody infusions now available

HUNTSVILLE — COVID numbers continue to surge across Southeast Texas, but local health experts at Huntsville Memorial Hospital have a new option for helping with recovery.
Last week the acute care facility began administering monoclonal antibodies, which are man-made proteins that can help patients fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization — if administered to high-risk patients soon after diagnosis. The antibodies mimic the body's immune system and attack viruses to reduce their spread through the body.
“For the primary care physicians to be able to get a head start on treating patients with COVID-19 in the early stages has already shown to be of benefit,” said Dr. Sujesh Pillai, the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Chief of Staff. “The team here at HHM has given the community physicians a great resource and option for patients in the early stages of COVID-19 infections to help keep patients from getting critically ill or hospitalized.”
So far, HMH has treated nearly 50 patients with the antibodies, all but one of which was spared from severe hospitalization. It’s been a huge help for the facility, which has seen a slight decrease in its COVID-19 census since reaching almost 50% a few weeks ago.
“There’s a direct correlation between the decrease in hospitalizations and the implementation of the antibody infusions,” said Brian Goldgar, the director of business development and therapy services at HMH. “The first line of defense is still a vaccine, but this has been a big help in managing the severe sickness that commonly comes from COVID-19.”
Antibody treatments have risen in demand in states seeing a spike in infections, including Florida, Louisiana and Texas, where hospitalizations among the unvaccinated are overwhelming the health care system.
State records show that the Huntsville hospital is currently treating 25 individuals with a positive COVID-19 test. That accounts for 36% of the hospital’s total census and nearly 33% of its total capacity.
White House officials reported recently that federal shipments of the drugs increased five-fold last month to nearly 110,000 doses, with the vast majority going to states with low vaccination rates.
The main drug issued at HMH is Regeneron’s dual-antibody cocktail, which is the same drug former President Donald Trump received when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 last October.
“After doing a lot of research, I was surprised to see that monoclonal antibody treatments started back in the 1970s and have been widely used since the early 1990s in multiple types of patients,” added Brandy Castle, a nurse with the infusion department at the hospital. “When doing our patient follow-ups, patients are telling us that within a day or two, they are having decreased symptoms and feeling much better. I am excited to be a part of the team at HMH that is bringing this treatment to the community to help treat this virus because this could be a big opportunity to decrease the intensity of symptoms and keep patients from having to be hospitalized.”
The drugs are only recommended for people at the highest risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, but regulators have slowly broadened who can qualify. The list of conditions now includes older age, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, pregnancy and more than a half-dozen other issues.
A positive test for COVID-19 is required, which must be reviewed by a physician or health professional. They then decide whether to recommend an antibody treatment for the patient, which usually means scheduling an appointment.
To be effective, the drugs are supposed to be given within 10 days of initial symptoms. That’s the timeframe in which they have been shown to cut rates of hospitalization and death by roughly 70%.
“The process should be driven by the primary care physicians for continuity of care and a one-week follow-up visit,” Goldgar noted. “If needed, we may complete a COVID swab to confirm positive results and schedule a patient as soon as possible. To ensure that COVID positive patients are not co-mingling with non-COVID patients we have a designated area that we treat these patients while ensuring appropriate infection control policies to maintain a safe environment for all patients.”
