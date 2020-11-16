A $1.6 million government-run testing program is in its final stages.
With over 5,000 Walker County citizens tested since mid-August, members of the Walker County Commissioners Court said Monday that over 82 percent of the funds for free COVID-19 testing at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital clinic have been depleted. Approximately 1,150 tests remain available through the program, which officials say will only last a few weeks.
In partnership with the city of Huntsville and the Walker County Hospital District, county officials launched their program as a backup to a state-run program at the Walker County Fairgrounds. The state ceased their testing in Walker County two months ago, and currently have no plans to resume.
“My concern is what happens when the money runs out .... what happens then,” Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3) said. “The state has been pretty quiet on plans for future testing. We also know that Walker county is an impoverished county, so we are going to have people knocking on the emergency room door to get tested when this program ends.”
Both the city and county funded the program through combined allotments of $3.9 million through the CARES Act. Distribution of the funds were based on a calculation of $55 per capita.
Daugette noted that the city’s allotment is about to run out, while nearly $287,000 remains in county funds. Up until Monday, the county funded tests only for Walker County residents who live outside of the city. Commissioners said that they will also fund city residents through the duration of the program, which will end on Dec. 1 or whenever funds are depleted.
The testing site closure comes as COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, state and county. According to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, approximately 151 COVID-19 community cases are active in the county — a steady increase since the beginning of November.
“We went from testing 40-50 per day, to this past week testing over 100 per day,” Huntsville Memorial Hospital CEO Steve Smith said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
The free COVID-19 testing is being held from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic.
For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
