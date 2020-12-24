Walker County has recorded over 400 new coronavirus cases in little more than a week as the infections continued to multiply at rapid speeds not seen since the height of the pandemic.
The virus’ spread showed no signs of slowing in Walker. or across the state, which has seen steady growth in numbers over the past week, heightening concerns that already overwhelmed hospitals will get even more strained in the coming weeks.
Experts say it typically takes two to three weeks for a person who contracts the coronavirus to become sick enough to require hospital care. And Walker County has now reported just over an average of 34 new cases per day throughout the month of December, according to figures dating to Wednesday. At least 188 positive tests were confirmed through the Walker County Office of Emergency Management through the first three business days of this past week.
The actual number of coronavirus cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.
As of Wednesday morning, COVID-19 patients took up 11.78 percent of total hospital beds in Trauma Service Area Q, which includes Walker, Montgomery and Harris Counties. According to orders from Gov. Greg Abbott, any county that has seven consecutive days in which COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeds 15 percent, could be subject to additional capacity restrictions.
This week the number of daily hospitalizations in Texas exceeded 10,000 for the first time since an outbreak in July that saw daily hospitalizations near 11,000.
Nearly 26,000 people have died in Texas due to COVID-19, the second highest death count in the country, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 1,330, with 735 new cases per 100,000 people. One in every 254 people in Texas tested positive in the past week.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.
