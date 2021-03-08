Texas health officials reported more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, along with 32 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Texas Department State Health Services reported 1,084 new confirmed cases of the virus and another 216 probable cases. Health officials estimated there were more than 132,00 active cases of the virus in Texas Monday.
Texas has reported more than 2.3 millions total cases of COVID-19 and 44,483 fatalities. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get sick don’t show symptoms.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has ticked down in recent weeks, hitting 4,329 on Monday. There are 1,114 lab-confirmed patients in the Houston metropolitan trauma service area, which includes Walker County.
Over the past week, more than one in eight coronavirus tests have come back positive in Texas, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The data show more than 8.7% of Texans are fully vaccinated against the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.
