Texas reports most COVID-19 deaths since mid-January
State health officials reported a spike in daily deaths from the new coronavirus Wednesday to a level not recorded since the middle of last month.
There were 385 deaths reported Wednesday from COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That was the most since Jan. 14 and brought the state’s coronavirus death toll for the pandemic to 39,386.
The state also reported 9,936 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the number of Texas cases to just over 2.5 million since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 291,240 are active.
Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 9,165 statewide and 2,111 in the Houston metropolitan area. The trauma service area, which includes Walker County, dropped below Governor Greg Abbott’s 15% threshold for hospitalizations on Wednesday, with 14.71% of hospital beds being used for COVID-19 patients. The area needs seven consecutive days below the threshold to reverse the governor’s and county judge’s orders for reduced capacity, bar closures and restrictions on elective surgeries.
Walker County had 74 additional community cases on Wednesday. The local office of emergency management estimates that 1,908 cases are active.
