COVID-19 cases continue to grow

From the marbled halls of Italy to the wheat fields of Kansas, health authorities are increasingly warning that the question isn’t whether a second wave of coronavirus infections and deaths will hit, but when — and how badly.
Walker County registered a 7.2% jump in reported coronavirus cases from Tuesday to Wednesday, highlighting the continued fight in one of the largest hotbeds for the virus. However, with increased testing capacity for public residents, the jump was almost a foregone conclusion.
Figures from the Texas Department of State Health Services show that 4.54 per every 1,000 persons within Walker County test positive for the virus, a vast increase from the 1.46 per 1,000 persons in Harris County or the 1 per 1,000 persons in Montgomery County. The statewide average is 1.13 per 1,000 residents.
However, hope could be in sight for Walker County. According to Walker County OEM, 144 residents were tested on April 27, while 149 were tested earlier this week. The first site resulted in only six positive cases.
A third mobile test site will be available May 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds, located at 3925 Hwy. 30 in Huntsville. Anyone wanting to be tested can be tested by pre-registering online at www.txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400.
Approximately 1,041 residents have been tested since tracking began in mid-March, with approximately 12.3% of those tests coming back positive. 15 deaths have also been reported due to the virus, with 14 of those coming from offenders within Walker County’s seven prison units.
However, offender positive cases appear to be leveling off, with only five new cases being reported from Tuesday to Wednesday. There are currently 204 active cases within Walker County’s offender population, with an additional 94 unit employees testing positive for the virus. Many of those unit employees account for the county’s 128 public cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
