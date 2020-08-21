Unemployment fell in Texas and Walker County for the third straight month.
The July unemployment rate was 8%, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Texas’ unemployment rate in June was reported at 8.4%, down from 13% in May and 13.5% in April, when it spiked upward from 5.1% in March because of the pandemic.
The estimated number of unemployed Texans was 1,101,083 in July, down by 25,026 from June’s 1,154,852, according to TWC.
Texas is below the national seasonally adjusted rate of 10.2 percent.
“July’s unemployment numbers continue to show the underlying strength of Texans and our economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC remains committed to our goal of creating skills enhancement and career opportunities for Texans to continue to keep Texas as the top state to live and work.”
The Texas economy lost 12,300 private sector positions over the past month. In July, the Government sector offset private employment losses, by adding 43,700 jobs. Professional and Business Services added 16,400 positions, and Education and Health Services added 10,300 positions over the month.
“Texas’ declining unemployment rate demonstrates the strength of our workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC continues to dedicate funds, staff and effort to ensuring Texans have the opportunity to improve their skills through programs like Registered Apprenticeships, the Skills Development Fund and our Skills Enhancement Initiative.”
Walker County recorded an unemployment rate of 7.6 percent in July, while the Bryan-College Station-Bryan region with the second lowest rate in the state at 5.8 percent.
Walker County’s unemployment rate is down from 7.8 percent in June, after peaking at 11.2 percent in April. The county added 80 additional jobs in July, while also slightly increasing its civilian labor force to 23,338.
The city of Huntsville also saw a drop in it’s unemployment rate to 9 percent, with nearly 1,051 local citizens still without work.
“We are still seeing positive growth here in Walker County,” said Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “There is still a level of uncertainty, but the business community is hiring, with at least 30 of our partners actively looking for applicants. We are ready to get Walker County back to work.”
