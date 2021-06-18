County unemployment drops to 6.5%, employers add 45 new jobs

HUNTSVILLE — The number of Walker County residents applying for unemployment benefits fell for the third consecutive month, as the job market begins to slowly rebond following the pandemic recession.
The rate decrease comes a month after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits, which included a $300 weekly unemployment supplement.
“We see some potential opportunities on the horizon with the end of increased unemployment supplements in the market,” said Ray Hernandez, the President and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “I encourage employers to be assertive in their outreach as we are still hearing from many formerly employed residents that may not be re-entering the job market. The good thing is that the market is increasing the pay rate, especially for those making hourly wages.”
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, an estimated 1,553 Walker County residents are currently seeking unemployment benefits. The county currently holds an unemployment rate of 6.5%, down 0.3% points from April 2021. There were 45 jobs added over the month, while 30 individuals left the civilian labor force.
"Texas employers continue to add jobs, strengthening our economy and creating opportunities for Texas workers to connect to a rewarding career," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel.
Throughout the state, the leisure and hospitality industry added 14,200 jobs last month, having recovered 264,100 jobs since May 2020. Professional and business services increased by 13,800 positions. Also of note, manufacturing employment gained 3,200 jobs over the month.
The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded May's lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.9%, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 4.2% and the College Station-Bryan MSA at 4.5%.
"Texas employers have been open for business and excited about getting Texans back to work," said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. "Employers across the state have made innovative changes to their businesses over the past year, all to ensure their survival and to create a safe environment for their employees as well as their customers."
