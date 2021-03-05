County to receive a large bump in vaccines

Walker County is set to receive a major influx of COVID-19 vaccine next week, driven by large one-time allocations to both Huntsville Memorial Hospital and Huntsville Family Medicine, state officials announced Friday.
The boost comes as the state receives an increase in the new single-shot Johnson & Johnson-manufactured vaccine from the federal government.
Huntsville Memorial Hospital will be shipped nearly 3,000 Johnson & Johnson shots next week in what is the county’s largest single allotment to date. In past week’s, county pharmacies have received fewer than 1,500 vaccine doses, combined
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized last weekend by the FDA and began shipping this week with 24,000 doses delivered to providers participating in the federally-supported vaccination sites in Arlington, Dallas and Houston.
Huntsville Family Medicine is also set to receive 1,000 doses of the Moderna-manufactured vaccine. The remaining pharmacies will receive a combined allotment of 700 doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The increased allotment comes as the state of Texas received more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. The state is allocating 929,320 doses to 1,651 providers in 234 counties. More than 200,000 additional doses will be available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers directly from the federal government.
Texas has now administered nearly 6.3 million doses. More than 4 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 2.2 million are fully vaccinated. Progress continues in vaccinating adults 65 years old and older, with 48% having received at least one dose and more than 1 million seniors – more than a quarter of the Texans in that age group – now fully vaccinated.
However, only 7.7% of the population in Walker County have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, with approximately 2,861 people fully vaccinated. Approximately 14.2% of Texans have received their first dose.
In addition, the state is ordering 457,000 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago. DSHS automatically orders second doses to arrive at providers in the week they can begin to be administered, so they will be available when needed. People should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first.
Texas continues to vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. This week, the state added school and child care workers to the list of people eligible to be vaccinated. According to a federal directive, the action means that “those who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools…and those who work as or for licensed child care providers” may now be vaccinated by any vaccine provider in Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.