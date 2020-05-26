County election officials are scrambling to find election workers and are closing polling places amid fears about the spread of the new coronavirus.
The polling place closures unfolded Tuesday morning as the Walker County Commissioners Court gave approval for a countywide polling place program, which will allow voters to cast their ballot at any location.
Many election judges and clerks are retired seniors, a group of people who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19. The average age of an election worker is 67 in Walker County.
“We were asked to prepare for what is expected to be a high turnout for the November General Election. Many of our polling locations are small and can’t handle social distancing recommendations,” said Diana McRae, the Walker County elections officer. “The countywide polling place program has been implemented in other counties and have been successful in helping voter confusion.”
McRae said that her office will close five polling places, leaving 11 locations open. The elections office has not yet announced which locations will be closing.
In some more good news, election officials gained approval for pay raises for election clerks and judges. As recommended by McRae, commissioners allowed for a $1 per hour increase and unlike in the past pay rates will remain consistent between the primaries and general elections. In a primary election, the state of Texas foots the bill, while all entities on the ballot share the expense on a general election ballot.
Commissioners also agreed to move early voting from the Walker County Annex to the Walker County Storm Shelter, in an effort to help with social distancing.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for June 8.
