Hundreds of thousands of Texans will likely get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The Texas Department of State Health and Human Services says 332,750 first doses have been delivered to the Lone Star State from the federal government. This is 900 fewer doses than last week, but several hundred thousands more than some other weeks.
Texas DSHS has shipped those doses to 212 providers across the state — including 82 hub providers and 130 additional providers. According to state records, only 200 of those vaccines were shipped to Walker County, all of which were delivered to the Estelle Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The Texas DSHS Dashboard says that Walker County has received 2,400 doses of the vaccine, all of which have been accounted for.
On Monday, the Walker County Office of Emergency Management announced that they, along with community partners, have developed and submitted a vaccination plan to the state and that vaccines have been ordered.
“We have been in contact with all officials involved including representatives and congressmen,” Emergency Director Butch Davis said in a release. “Some local pharmacies are slowly getting vaccines.”
Walker County is expecting to have a vaccination hup in the coming weeks.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say that over 1.7 million people have received their first dose and over 254,000 people have been fully vaccinated.
On Monday, Walker County OEM reported 30 new cases of the virus, as active cases were at 2,266.
Free public testing kiosks are available at 125 Medical Park Ln. and 455 State Hwy. 75 N. All testing is by appointment only, with patients required to pre-register at www.Curative.com.
