Emergency department visits and counts of inpatient beds, ICU beds and ventilators in use for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients hit their highest-ever numbers Wednesday, according to department of state health data.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,793 suspected COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in Texas hospitals, compared to 2,518 Tuesday.
All those hospital metrics, posted on the state website Wednesday, surpassed previous records reported earlier this week. As of Wednesday, 38% of current hospital beds are in use in the Houston metropolitan area, which includes Walker County.
Case growth is even more grim in the home of Sam Houston, which saw double digit growth in active cases for the second time this week. According to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, there were 18 new community cases added to the tally, bringing the county’s total to 265. Approximately 51% of those cases have been cleared out of quarantine.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledged that many Texans have become lax about wearing masks and social distancing as coronavirus restrictions have been lifted, and urged them to take greater responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus and to stay home as much as possible.
State health officials on Wednesday also reported 3,129 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, which was a single-day high. The state also reported 33 new deaths.
Texas began aggressively reopening its economy on May 1, and the business-friendly Republican governor has continued to relax restrictions despite the increase in infections.
In the past week, Abbott allowed retailers, restaurants and amusement parks to increase capacity, even as local officials in some of the hardest hit areas such as Dallas, Houston and Austin urged residents and businesses to remain vigilant about social distancing and wearing face masks. On Friday, amusement parks in counties with more than 1,000 cases will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
Abbott and health officials said the state has enough equipment and available hospital beds to handle the spike — nearly 15,000 open beds, including nearly 1,700 in intensive care units.
He said COVID-19 clusters in state prisons, senior living centers and among young adults going to bars without following proper health precautions could be behind the increases in some counties. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued a warning to bars stating that their liquor licenses would be suspended for 30 days if they are found to be not complying with public health guidelines.
“We just want to double down and remind everybody that the things we learned in March, April and May we still have to be practicing. COVID-19 hasn’t magically left the state of Texas,” Abbott said.
That drew a swift rebuke from state Democrats and the Democratic leaders in the state's largest cities, who have accused the governor of stymieing their efforts to enforce social distancing and mask wearing.
“The governor has failed all Texans by refusing to take the evidence-based actions needed to flatten the COVID-19 curve. We have to face reality: Managing this crisis goes way beyond knowing how many hospital beds are available,” said state Rep. Chris Turner, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.
The mayors of nine of Texas’ biggest cities, including Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, wrote a bipartisan letter asking Abbott to let cities set and enforce rules on issues such as masks.
“A one-size-fits-all approach is not the best option,” they wrote. “We should trust local officials to make informed choices about health policy.”
