Walker County is considering the adoption of new subdivision regulations in an effort to bring its standards into the 21st century.
Planning and development director Andrew Isbell said that this is the first full-scale revision of the code in over 20 years, the last of which was in 1996.
“With all of the new development pressure coming from the south, a lot of neighboring counties have changed their standards. Because of this, we wanted to take a look at our policy and make revisions when necessary.”
The process started nearly a year ago, with hopes of addressing the differences between the county’s policy and the city of Huntsville, while also bringing the county code up to date on current Texas codes and testing requirements.
One of the largest changes in the code will be an added definition of rural and urban subdivisions. A rural subdivision is defined as any subdivision with lot frontages greater than 170 feet.
“20 years ago most of the high-density subdivisions were being developed inside of the city, now they are built outside of Huntsville,” Isbell said. “Our old code really didn’t accommodate the high-density developments well.”
Other proposed changes include higher restrictions on minimum road standards, more defined engineering specifications and updates on how plats are submitted for review.
Now, the county’s planning commission is seeking the public’s help. Anyone with comments or questions about the proposed regulations are encouraged to e-mail the Walker County Department of Planning and Development at publiccomments@co.walker.tx.us. The public comment period will close Jan. 24 with a final draft expected to be presented to the Walker County Commissioner’s Court by the end of February.
“Our goal is to get as much public comment as we can,” Isbell added. “We want these regulations to provide a clear path for any developer that wants to build within our county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.