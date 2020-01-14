Walker County, whose location has had a large boom in oil and gas line construction but also degraded many area roads, is looking for help from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Last year, the 86th Texas Legislature doled out $250 million in an effort to help counties repair the crumbling roads that have been damaged by the energy industry across the state. It’s a lengthy application process, and now the Walker County Commissioners Court are looking for outside help.
On Monday, the commissioners gave authorization for county officials to issue a request for proposals to grant management agencies, looking to help the county acquire some of the need funding.
“It’s a little confusing for how the money is distributed. You have one pot of money that uses the old formula to distribute in place, but after the legislature added money they created a new formula,” Walker County assistant district attorney Quentin Russell said. “It looks like that is going to make things even more complicated as we look to apply for the grant.”
In 2014, the last year of the grant, Walker County was awarded $288,828, which required a 10% county match.
In other action on Monday, commissioners took a step to ensure Walker County is prepared for a natural disaster.
Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with Garner Environmental Services, Inc. to provide emergency disaster response services and logical response services.
“The contract doesn’t cost the county anything until it is activated upon a disaster,” Walker County emergency management coordinator Butch Davis said. “This helps us get anything that we need that is not provided by the state. As we move down the road it is going to be harder and harder to get anything from the state.”
Other action taken by commissioners included:
• authorizing a $3,000 purchase for new camera equipment to be assigned to Department of Public Safety patrol vehicles for photographing accident and crime scenes.
• appointing Charlsa Dearwester to the board of Emergency Services District No. 1.
• authorizing $2,714.44 for the county’s membership in the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is set for Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
