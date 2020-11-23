For the first time in its history, Walker County voters were able to cast a ballot at the polling location of their choice.
Now, three weeks after recording the largest voter turnout in its history, county officials are looking to make the countywide polling place program a permanent fixture. However, before that can happen, the Walker County Elections Office must first receive approval from the Texas Secretary of State.
“We weren’t going to implement the program until 2021, but because of COVID the program really helped us assist the citizens more than we could have ever imagined,” county elections officer Diana McRae said.
A key part of the program moving forward will be another reduction of polling locations, with officials expecting to shrink the number of polling places to eight by the next election — half of the locations from prior elections. However, the program allows voters to vote at any of the locations, not just their predetermined polling place.
“Looking forward as we purchase new equipment we will then reduce polling places to a minimum of eight. From there we will be able to have 20 voting machines at each location,” McRae noted.
“I think it’s a wonderful move on part of the county and the state,” County Judge Danny Pierce said. “It enabled a lot more confidence in voters, so I think it’s something that we should continue.”
Other action taken by the commissioners court included:
• Reappointing Weber R. Holloway III and Lisa Olson and appointing David Vanderheydt as commissioners on the Emergency Service District No. 1 board.
• Renewing an interlocal agreement for participation in the Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases program. The program provides defense services to indigent defendants at a discount to the county.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is set for Monday, Dec. 7.
