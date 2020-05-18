Another seven Walker County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, a pair of which came from recent mobile testing sites.
On Monday, the Walker County Office of Emergency Management reported a total of 144 resident cases of the coronavirus. Health officials say that 11 residents tested positive for the virus at testing sites operated on May 4 and 10.
An additional 299 offenders with Walker County’s seven prison units have tested positive for the virus. The additional positive cases within the prison system come as TDCJ is ramping up testing for asymptomatic offenders.
As of Monday evening, the agency reported strike teams have completed more than 29,000 offender tests and more than 3,000 employee swab tests, statewide.
This equates to more than 21% of the 140,000 Texas inmates. Prior to the new test launch, TDCJ had only tested less than 2% of the prison population as positive cases among staff and inmates continued to rise.
The true numbers of people with the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
POSITIVITY RATE LEVELING OFF
As remarked by Gov. Greg Abbott, the rate of lab-confirmed patients have been decreasing on a 7-day rolling average. As of Sunday, Texas had a 4.97% positive rate — a decrease of nearly 8.9% from the middle of April.
On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 909 additional cases of the virus, bringing the states total to 48,693. An estimated 28,371 patients have recovered from the virus with 1,347 fatalities.
