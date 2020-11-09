The law is not forgotten once an inmate enters a prison unit. Crimes are still committed and people are still held responsible for their actions.
That's where the Special Prosecution Unit steps in.
When an inmate or a correctional employee breaks the law inside a state prison or juvenile detention center, the Special Prosecution Unit (SPU) provides the district attorney's office in the county where the unit is located assistance in trying the accused in felony cases.
Some of the counties are in rural areas where there is only one local prosecutor. These counties don't have the resources to keep up with the workload of cases coming from criminal justice facilities on top of their other everyday responsibilities.
Like the headquarters of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Special Prosecution Unit has been strategically located in Walker County.
On Monday, the Walker County Commissioners Court agreed to continue that program through a grant from the Comptroller of Public Accounts of the state of Texas — a grant that has been funded each year since 1984 to combat the growing gang violence in Texas prisons.
The Special Prosecution Unit is funded through a $1.52 million grant, which pays for the salaries and benefits of criminal division employees, and the agency receives $5 million from the state legislature to fund the other divisions.
Walker County is responsible for administrating SPU's funds and receives $82,000 a year for its services. The Commissioners Court has to approve any moves the agency makes, such as renting office space in Huntsville or other cities, but there is no expense to Walker County.
COUNTY OKS ASSET FORFEITURE REPORT FOR SHERIFF’S OFFICE
In other business on Monday, county commissioners approved the asset forfeiture report from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, which law enforcement agencies are required to submit to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
According to the report, the sheriff’s office seized $177,326 over the past year, of which only 10% was returned back to defendants. The police agency also received $33,703 in forfeited funds. They also spent $32,261 in forfeited funds over the year, supplying law enforcement with new radars and several other small purchases.
COMMISSIONERS RATIFY BURN BAN
Walker County remains under drought conditions, with the county remaining as one of few Southeast Texas counties to remain under a burn ban.
Commissioners ratified the ban, which will be in place for 90 days or until it is removed from County Judge Danny Pierce. On Monday, the county registered an average reading of 628 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area. The higher the number, the drier it is. The county had a minimum of 442 and a maximum of 690 on the index, with the driest areas in the northern and western portions of the county.
NEXT MEETING
The Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet in a special session on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. with county officials expected to canvas the 2020 election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.