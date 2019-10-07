A request to create an incentive program for justice of the peace clerks was rejected by commissioners in a special session on Monday.
The Walker County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to deny the measure, which was being pursued by JP clerks Lori Ashworth and Amanda Bohack. The couple was seeking a $1,200 annual supplement for receiving master clerk certification, with the money coming out of a technology fund that currently has a balance of $76,320.43.
“This county does not have an incentive program and we have 390 other employees that wished we had a similar certification program in their departments,” commissioner Bill Daugette said. “Up until the day the county adopts a certification program county-wide, I’ll have to continue to vote no.”
The other commissioners agreed, stating that it could create a snowball with multiple other employees seeking supplements of their own.
“I got tons of emails saying that if this passes they have others behind that would need to get a raise due to their certification,” County Judge Danny Pierce said.
In other action commissioners:
• approved the acceptance of a $108,787.45 public assistance grant from the Texas Division of Emergency Management for Hurricane Harvey administrative costs.
• approved an agreement with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts and Walker County for prosecution of prison crimes.
• approved an election services agreement with Election Systems and Software.
• approved an application from the Walker County Master Gardeners to apply for a solid waste grant in the amount of $29,334.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is set for October 15 at 9 a.m.
