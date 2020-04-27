County receives 100 face shields for first responders

Walker County EMS and first responders are set to receive a donation of 100 face shields from Sam Houston State University.
Walker County Commissioners approved the face shield donation at their Monday meeting. The shields were developed by the Sam Houston State University Center for Innovation and Technology using a 3D printer.
“There is a major shortage of PPE all over the country and face shields are some of the most costly pieces of protective equipment,” said Dr. Pamela Zelbst, the director of the Center for Innovation and Technology. “These shields have a foam piece for the face and use velcro rather than elastic because it is in such short supply. They are comfortable, adjustable and one of the most effective pieces to protect the user.”
The shields were developed in partnership with Stratisus, the company which created the 3D printers. Donations from the community helped to offset the cost to manufacture the masks in order to get them in the hands of first responders.
“We are very grateful to the donors for making this possible and we are very happy to be able to help those protecting us,” Zelbst added. “We hope to get these in their hands as soon as possible.”
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for May 11.
