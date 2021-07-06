New subdivision regulations could soon be coming to rural areas of Walker County.
Members of the Walker County Commissioners Court on Tuesday will decide on the adoption of new regulations that county leaders say will “aid in the orderly development of Walker County and provide guidelines, which will lead to a desirable environment.”
County planners say that the new regulations are being proposed to ensure roadways are being constructed properly, prior to moving onto the county maintenance list. The rules will apply to residential, commercial and industrial subdivisions.
Opponents to the new subdivision rules say that county leaders have not fully considered the cost to fully implement the regulations.
A public hearing on the subdivision regulations and concerning the Takings Impact Assessment will be held prior to the vote, which will occur during today’s meeting.
The full proposal can be found below.
Other items on the agenda include:
• discussing a proposal to move early voting to the Walker County Storm Shelter for the Nov. 2, 2021 election.
• discussing the status of an application for coronavirus recovery funds under the American Rescue Plan.
• discussing the interview process for filling the Walker County EMS Director position.
MEETING INFORMATION
Today’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners courtroom in the Walker County Courthouse.
