County proclamation celebrates 100th anniversary of Women's Suffrage

America will honor the centennial anniversary for women gaining the right to vote later this month. However, members of the Walker County Commissioners Court got things started Monday, unanimously approving a proclamation in honor of the historic milestone.
The 19th Amendment, ending the fight for American women’s suffrage, was ratified nearly 100 years ago on Aug. 20, 1920. The ratification was the largest expansion of voting rights in United States history, with Texas becoming the 9th state to ratify the amendment on June 28, 1919.
However, Texas women gained the right to vote in a primary election a year earlier, on March 26, 1918.
“Women today are active in local, state and national government and running for office in unprecedented numbers,” County Judge Danny Pierce said in Monday’s proclamation. “We recognize the progress and continue our commitment to securing equal rights, freedoms and opportunity for women.”
Members of the Walker County Republican Women and Walker County Republican Party were on hand to celebrate the anniversary.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, commissioners:
• approved an extension to the Walker County Disaster Declaration.
• approved the acceptance of a HAVA election security grant in the amount of $120,000, with a county match of $16,000.
• hired GrantWorks for the administration and application services related to the Community Development Block Grant.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. in the Walker County Storm Shelter.
