Nearly 130 years’ worth of Walker County deeds and court records dating back more than a century are in the process of being digitized and restored as part of the county’s document preservation efforts.
The county commissioners voted at their meeting Monday morning to allocate $451,407.71 in additional dollars to the project, which will continue the project by restoring deed records from 1846 to 1975. In December 2018 the commissioners approved a similar project to conserve, mend, bind, archival image and re-housing of documents dating back to the origins of the county.
“For many years, county clerks have been tasked with the duty to preserve and protect the records that came into our custody with little to no funding from local counties,” county clerk Kari French said. “Phase 1 has been completed and delivered, so we are now beginning with Phase II, which includes continuing to process of conservation, de-acidification, mending, binding, archival imaging and re-housing of the records.”
The near $1.5 million project is funded by the county’s records management vital and archive fees, which were added in 1991 by the 72nd Texas State Legislature. The previous county clerk James Patton was able to preserve some books with this funding, which included deed record indexes, marriage license books and other miscellaneous items.
As of July 2019, the county clerk’s office has accumulated over $1.05 million in records management and preservation fees with no impact to the county tax rate.
