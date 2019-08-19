Across Walker County, population growth is driving spending increases as city councils and county commissions prepare budgets for the year beginning Oct. 1. That means higher tax bills for some property owners.
However, that is not the case when it comes to Walker County as commissioners adopted a tax rate of $0.5018 per $100 valuation during a meeting on Monday — a drop of 4.76 cents from this year’s rate. Commissioners will be able to increase revenue though with a $39.2 million spending plan.
Under the new tax rate, a home assessed at $250,000, for example, would be $1,373.50. That’s about $3.76 a day.
“This is the biggest drop that I can remember in quite some time,” Walker County Judge Danny Pierce said.
Though the adopted rate is lower, some residents could see higher county tax bills. The same was the case last year, due to rising property values. According to county auditor Patricia Allen, the 2019-20 budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by an amount of $997,130, which is a 5% increase from last year’s budget. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll is $657,809.
Included in the adopted budget is an employee raise of 4%, with full time employees receiving a minimum pay increase of $1,750 annually. County commissioners have given several percentage increases during the past several years, including a 3% increase last year. The budget also adds a constable deputy sheriff for Precinct 3, a detention officer in the Walker County Jail and a part-time emergency management employee, along with the addition of a new ambulance and vehicle replacements for the sheriff’s office and jail.
The largest piece of the adopted budget — $26,086,929— is the general fund. The second-largest is the road and bridge fund, which finance road repairs across the county and totals $6.57 million. In third is the county’s EMS fund at $4.13 million.
Approximately 59% of the county’s expenses are funded through property taxes — accounting for $20.8 million at 100% collection. The county also collects approximately 11% of it’s budget through sales taxes, while 9% comes through charges for services.
The next scheduled meeting for the Walker County Commissioners Court is set for August 26.
