Walker County is switching up the way it purchases medical supplies.
The county’s commissioners court unanimously agreed to adopt an interlocal agreement with Fort Bend County, which will allow the county to “piggy back off of the contract.”
“Fort Bend buys more medical supplies than we ever will, so we realized that piggy backing off of their contract gave us a cheaper way to purchase supplies,” EMS Director John Nabors said.
For years, the county has purchased through one vendor — Bound Tree Medical — through a mixture of the Fort Bend contract and the state’s buy board, which offers supplies at a 28% discount off of catalog price.
Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3) stated that he wanted to see the county utilize the Fort Bend contract in its entirety, but gave EMS the option to purchase with another vendor if a particular item is not available on the Fort Bend contract.
The other commissioners agreed.
“We need to be sure we are following the law and our own buying policy,” Commissioner Ronnie White (Pct. 2) said.
Commissioners also accepted a pair of grants on Tuesday, including a 50-50 match grant with the Texas Division of Emergency Management award for $33,399.32 and a matching grant to provide a new victim assistance coordinator for the district attorney’s office.
Other items approved included:
• appointing the county’s office of emergency management as the designee to approve no charge usage of the storm shelter.
• acceptance of the district attorney’s asset forfeiture report, which saw $32,599 brought in from seized funds and $44,085 from forfeited funds.
• approval of interlocal agreements between the city of New Waverly and New Waverly ISD for a deputy constable and two school resource officers.
• appointed Jennifer Mills-Harrison, Cari Rogers and Susie Greggs to the Walker County CPS Board.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for October 22 at 1:30 p.m.
