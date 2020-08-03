County now under a burn ban

Texas weather is as finicky as it gets. Just a couple of weeks ago it seemed like it rained every day, but the problem is not all parts of the county were fortunate enough to get some of the wet stuff.
That's why Walker County commissioners have issued a county-wide burn ban that is now in effect.
Walker County emergency management coordinator Butch Davis recommended that all outdoor burning be prohibited until further notice and County Judge Danny Pierce signed the order Monday.
“We ran a few grass fire calls over the weekend and the week before that we had nearly 10 calls for grass fires,” Davis said Monday.
The county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index rating average as of Monday afternoon was 521. The KBDI is used to determine forest fire potential on a scale of zero to 800 with 800 representing absolute dry conditions.
The driest part of Walker County is 663, which is above the number where Davis usually recommends a burn ban, and the wettest is 379.
The burn ban states that all outdoor burning is prohibited in Walker County for 45 days unless the ban is lifted before that by Pierce. The order does not prohibit outdoor burning related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighting training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or controlled burns.
"We will continue to monitor the situation, and as soon as we get enough rain to make it safe for citizens to burn outdoors, we can lift the ban," Pierce said.
The Sam Houston National Forest is also exempt from the burn ban.
A violation of the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor, which is punishable of a fine not to exceed $500.
