County nears record drought conditions

HUNTSVILLE — Fire departments have been active across Walker County.
Officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management reported Monday that area departments have responded to 91 outside fires since a burn ban was issued on Sept. 7.
On Monday, the county registered an average reading of 679 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area. The higher the number, the drier it is. The county had a minimum of 584 and a maximum of 743 on the index.
Emergency Management officials say that the KBI is as high as it was in 2011 when the county experienced multiple widespread wildfires.
The burn ban states that all outdoor burning is prohibited in Walker County for 45 days unless the ban is lifted before that by Pierce. The order does not prohibit outdoor burning related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighting training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or controlled burns.
The Sam Houston National Forest is also exempt from the burn ban.
A violation of the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor, which is punishable of a fine not to exceed $500.
