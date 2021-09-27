County nears record drought conditions

Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.