Walker County Judge Danny Pierce says Walker County will not be under a “stay at home” or “shelter-in-place” order at this time. But one could be on the horizon if current regulations are not taken seriously by the public.
“We have issued curfew orders and occupancy orders and we hope that our residents will adhere to those orders. If everyone will adhere to the 10 person occupancy rule then I don’t see a reason for a ‘stay at home’ or ‘shelter-in-place’ order at this time,” Pierce said. “I drive around town and see some places that should be closed and some that aren’t accurately monitoring the 10 person rule.”
Over the past few weeks Pierce and Texas Governor Greg Abbott have issued orders that place all non-essential workers under a midnight curfew and limited all gatherings to 10 people or less. Orders also banned dine-in restaurants, but allowed for food service industries to offer take-out and delivery.
“We need everyone to work with us so we can get through this quickly,” Pierce added. “We are a poor county, so the last thing we need is to shutdown our businesses.”
COVID-19 UPDATE
The number of coronavirus infections closed in on a half-million worldwide Thursday, with both Italy and the U.S. on track to surpass China.
Cases in the Lone Star State was nearing 1,500 on Thursday, according to tracking statistics from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
According to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, there are three confirmed cases in Walker County. Reports from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice show that an employee at the Holiday Unit tested positive for the virus, while a Sam Houston State University also tested positive in Montgomery County.
There are currently 31 confirmed cases in Montgomery County, two confirmed cases in Grimes County and 185 confirmed cases in Harris County.
HOW TO GET TESTED
Walker County ordered test kits several weeks ago and is waiting for the state of Texas to fill that request so they can offer widespread testing locally.
According to Huntsville Memorial Hospital emergency room director Stephen Antwi, all patients presenting to HMH with acute respiratory symptoms and meeting the proposed CDC surveillance criteria will be evaluated by a healthcare provider who will determine if testing is warranted. Individuals presenting without symptoms, regardless of exposure history will not be tested.
Another testing option for individuals who believe they are exposed to the virus can be found in Harris County, which is currently testing the coronavirus for the entire Southeast Texas region. Access their online screening tool to help with testing at www.readyharris.org and click on the “coronavirus testing” button. You will answer some screening questions and be given an identifier number. They will prioritize tests based on symptoms. You must have symptoms to be considered for testing.
