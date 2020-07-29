Walker County Judge Danny Pierce is expected to present a COVID-era spending plan to the county commissioners Thursday that carves out thousands of dollars from county departments and programs.
In the largest budget workshop Monday, Pierce said that while sales taxes have held steady, the county’s reserves are “under siege” with nearly every renue source down at least $200,000.
“The expenses keep going up and so much of our revenue sources are way below expected,” Pierce said.
However, despite the shortfalls, Pierce said that the county is not planning on raising property taxes. The county currently has a tax rate of 50.18 cents per $100 assessed valuation with a $39.2 million budget.
In the county’s 2019 budget, property taxes accounted for 59% of its revenue, while sales tax made up 11%. The rest of the budget consisted of service fees, court fines and EMS services, among other avenues.
While the complete 2020-21 county budget has yet to be released, remnants of the initial budget have been met with pushback. That included a proposed funding cut to volunteer fire departments.
“We were under the assumption that the county is obligated to provide fire protection while legally they aren’t, citizens believe that they are,” said Don Peck, a member of the Walker County ESD No. 1 Board of Commissioners. “The county has helped provide services in ESD 1 and we think that should continue. That money helps the fire departments keep their heads above water.”
In its current budget, county commissioners allotted $54,700 in funding to split between Crabbs Prairie, Pine Prairie, Dodge and Thomas Lake volunteer fire departments.
At the conclusion of Monday’s meeting, commissioners agreed to reinstate volunteer fire department funding into next year’s budget.
The budget will be presented at 9 a.m. Thursday in a special session of the Walker County Commissioners Court at the Walker County Storm Shelter, located at 455 Hwy. 75 N. in Huntsville.
