County GOP postpones March 21 county convention due to coronavirus

The Walker County Republican Party is postponing its county conventions after county commissioners adhered to a CDC policy that will limit gatherings to less than 50 people.
“Because of CDC guidance on Sunday night recommending limiting meetings to less than 50 people, and a further update from President Trump today reducing the number of people in a meeting to not more than 10 people, unprecedented things are taking place for our convention process,” said Mike McCloskey, a member of the Texas GOP executive committee.
Due to a recommended eight week period for avoiding meetings, the proposed dates to hold county conventions are between May 23 to June 20. No official date has been set for the Walker County GOP convention.
The state GOP convention, which was originally scheduled for May 14-16 in Houston has also been postponed, with a new proposed date of July 16-18.
Democrat convention still on schedule
The Walker County Democrats will hold its county convention at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the Samuel Walker Houston Cultural Center, located at 1604 10th Street. However, it will proceed at minimum requirements.
“In light of the current public health emergency, the Texas Democratic Party has guided counties to hold small, quick pro-forma county conventions to meet the state party’s minimum requirements,” said Joe Ann Anderson, the secretary for the Walker County Democratic Club.
At the democratic convention, a small group of local Democrats will meet with County Chair Terry Presley to handle selection of delegates to the state convention and to accept resolutions. County Democrats may offer resolutions and/or sign up to be a delegate to the state convention by pre-registering on-line at www.walkercountydemocrats.org/county-convention.
The state democratic convention is scheduled for June 4 -6 in San Antonio.
