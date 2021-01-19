Walker County may be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief from the federal government.
Emergency officials told the Walker County Commissioners Court on Tuesday that the county will qualify for a 75-25% matching grant through federal disaster funds issued under presidential declaration.
“The CARES Act money went away as of Dec. 31, but we can purchase items under DR 4485 related to COVID-19,” county emergency director Butch Davis said. “We are going to have to purchase things like gloves and masks, and this will help the county pay for that.”
Davis also noted that pharmacies in Walker County are out of the COVID-19 vaccine, with most having a waitlist of over 300 people. He said that he is working with a local physician to procure 2,000 doses for citizens who qualify under Phase 1B of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan. The phase allows for the vaccination of citizens over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions.
According to state records, local providers have received 900 doses of the virus for Phase 1B patients.
AMBULANCE REPAIR
Walker County EMS received the go-ahead on Tuesday to remount a previously wrecked ambulance.
According to EMS Director John Nabors, the ambulance has a broken frame from a 2016 wreck and a new chassis is the only way to return it to service. County commissioners approved $150,000 towards the repair, which was awarded to Siddons-Martin Emergency Group.
The insurance company will provide approximately $32,000 towards the repair.
OTHER ACTIONS
In other action, county commissioners:
• extended the disaster declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• issued a grant renewal for the victim’s assistance coordinator through the district attorney’s office.
• awarded a contract to Bleyl Engineering for civil engineering services. Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong was awarded a secondary contract.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Feb. 2 at the Walker County Courthouse.
