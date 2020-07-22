Walker County on Wednesday surpassed 1,000 total community COVID-19 cases, over three times the number known just a month ago.
According to Wednesday’s daily update from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, Walker County has 24th most coronavirus cases in the state, while neighboring Montgomery County and Harris County account for over 63,000 cases.
As of Wednesday, Walker County has reported 1,007 known COVID-19 community cases, up from 831 a week earlier. The county has also accounted for 1,913 cases within the local offender population.
An estimated 62% of the community cases of the virus remain active.
Texas on Wednesday reported 9,879 confirmed new cases and 197 deaths, the state’s deadliest day of the pandemic. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Meanwhile, public testing will continue today at the Walker County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Symptoms do not have to be present to test, but those wanting to be tested are encouraged to pre-register by calling (844) 778-2455 or by visiting www.covidtest.tdem.texas.gov. On-site registration will be available for those who are not able to pre-register.
An estimated 4,879 tests have been reported to the local OEM office, including 217 tests from Wednesday’s testing.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
