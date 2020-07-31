County designates 11 voting locations

A lack of workers willing to run polling sites alongside an initiative to institute countywide voting in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Walker County Elections Office to scale back its voting locations for the Nov. 3 general election.
Less than a week after the announcement of Walker County being accepted into the countywide polling place program, County Election Officer Diana McRae confirmed the voting locations, as the county shrinks its voting locations from 16 to 11.
All early voting will take place Oct. 13 through Oct. 30 at the Walker County Storm Shelter, 455 Hwy. 75 N. in Huntsville. On election day, voters will be either to cast a ballot at the following locations: Walker County Storm Shelter, Walker County Fairgrounds, University Heights Baptist Church, Walker County Annex, Huntsville ISD Transportation Barn, Riverside United Methodist Church, Calvary Baptist, Northside Baptist, Cook Springs Baptist, Elkins Lake Clubhouse and New Waverly First Baptist.
Those wanting to vote by mail must submit an application to the county elections office by Oct. 23.
Curbside voting will also be available at all poll locations in the designated area for qualified voters for voters displaying signs of COVID-19.
For more information contact the county elections office at (936) 436-4959.
