Walker County will shrink its polling locations ahead of a possible school election on May 1.
With unanimous action on Monday morning, members of the Walker County Commissioners Court gave the go-ahead to shrink polling places from 11 to eight, after the county received a successful first-year status in the countywide polling place program from the state.
“I think it worked out really well, and I think the citizens enjoyed being able to go to any polling place they desired,” county elections officer Diana McRae said. “Our plan when we started in the program was to reduce polling places by half … we purchased equipment for eight polling sites, not 11.”
The county has cut eight polling sites since the countywide program was initiated prior to the November 2020 election.
For the November 2021 election, polling locations will include: Cook Springs Baptist Church, Northside Baptist Church, Walker County Fairgrounds, Walker County Storm Shelter, Huntsville ISD Transportation Building, Riverside United Methodist Church, University Heights Baptist Church and New Waverly First Baptist Church. McCrae noted that Huntsville ISD could consolidate to as little as five polling sites.
“My only fear is that reducing the polling sites down could make it harder for some people to vote. That’s what I have been hearing from the public,” Commissioner Ronnie White (Pct. 2) said.
State law allows counties that participate in the program to cut polling places to 65% in the first year and 50% for the second year. The county is required to have at least one polling location in each commissioner's court precinct. McRae said that each precinct will have a minimum of two locations under the plan.
OTHER ACTION
Other action taken by the commissioners on Monday, included:
• purchasing a chip spreader through the state buyboard cooperative contract with RB Everett at a price of $339,769.
• approving an inter-local agreement with the city of Riverside for street overlay projects.
• approving a resolution that will designate April 2021 as Fair Housing Month in Walker County.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Walker County Courthouse.
