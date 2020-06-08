174 years of Walker County history lines the shelves within the small records room at the Walker County Courthouse.
However, much of those records are falling apart.
That was until the Walker County clerk’s office embarked on a $1.4 million records management and preservation initiative, which digitized all permanent county documents, while preserving the records that were in poor shape. The project has been completely funded through a $10 records preservation fee, which County Clerk Kari French says is running dry.
“The County Clerk's office has taken advantage of preserving and maintaining documents with the use of the records management and archive fee,” French said. “These fees are dedicated to that task. The vast majority of the permanent records in the County Clerk's office were paper based and used on a daily basis by the public making them vulnerable to loss by theft and wear and tear.”
According to French, approximately $130,000 will remain in the fund after the completion of the project, which is currently in the beginning stages of the second phase. The second phase is expected to begin in the fall, after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. French said that the pandemic has also decreased her office’s current year revenue for records preservation by an estimated 20%.
“We know that we are going to have to wait for more money in order to complete the project,” French added. “The good thing about this project is that it has all come out of budgeted funds and it has no effect on the tax rate.”
In other action on Monday, the commissioners:
• Extended the Walker County Disaster Declaration.
• Approved the location change for the constable sales from the Walker County Courthouse to the Walker County Courthouse.
• Terminated a real estate lease with the Walker County Community Agency, located at 344 Hwy. 75 in Huntsville.
• Approved the application for the CARES Act relief fund. The county is eligible for over $1.6 million, with 20% of the funds being provided immediately. The remainder of the funds will come as reimbursable expenses.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for June 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.