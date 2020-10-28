Walker County officials reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and confirmed seven additional deaths related to the disease on Wednesday.
The new cases bring the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,587, along with 58 confirmed fatalities. Over 2,600 cases and 21 deaths are linked to the Walker County community, while the others are tied to the local Texas Department of Criminal Justice system.
Only three of the newly confirmed deaths were from individuals who died in the month of October, while the others were in July and August. All of the newly reported deaths were also from individuals over the age of 50.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Free COVID-19 testing is being held from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic.
For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.