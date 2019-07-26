County Commissioners to present 2020 budget

Walker County employees could have something to look forward to beginning in October — potentially a pay raise up to 4%.
County officials began briefing county commissioners earlier this month with supplemental requests totaling $6.5 million from the general fund, $901,238 from road and bridge and $574,559 from EMS. The budget total as not been released yet, but officials say that the tax rate is expected to drop slightly due to rising appraisal values.
The supplemental budget requests includes $697,308 for a 4% raise. The requests also includes a 3% proposed raise for juvenile probation employees.
Walker County is without a merit or step program, so all pay raises for employees like police and county workers, would have to be approved in budget by the Commissioners Court.
The proposed budget is expected to be finalized in a special session on Wednesday.
Highlights of the supplemental requests for the 2019-20 budget includes:
• $4 million for a new Texas AgriLife Extension office in Walker County.
• $100,000 for a chiller replacement at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
• $51,919 for a new legal secretary at the district attorney’s office.
• $243,541 for five replacement patrol vehicles for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
• $76,563 in a one-time allotment and $72,867 in on-going expenses for a new deputy constable for Precinct 3.
• $50,000 increase for inmate prescriptions at the Walker County Jail.
• Increases to the county’s road and bridge fund for each of the four precincts by a total of $800,000.
• $237,897 for a new ambulance and $100,715 for eight new cots from Walker County EMS.
The Walker County Commissioners Court will present the preliminary budget on Monday at 9 a.m. in the Walker County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.