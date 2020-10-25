The Walker County Commissioners Court is moving quickly to appoint a new justice of the peace for Precinct 2.
After interviewing six potential candidates two weeks ago, members of the court are expected to appoint a new JP on Monday, who will hold the office through 2022.
The appointment comes following the retirement of former JP Mike Countz, who stepped down
from the bench earlier this month. Countz served in the position for nine years.
“One reason we wanted to hurry up with this appointment is because there are JP classes, which are offered in December. So it’s important for whoever takes this job to hit the ground running,” Walker County Judge Danny Pierce said.
Justice of the Peace Courts are part of the state judicial system and serve both as judges and magistrates.
As judges, they preside over Class C Misdemeanor criminal cases, justice court cases, small claims cases and eviction suits where the amount in controversy doesn’t exceed $10,000. As magistrates, JP’s issue arrest warrants, search warrants and seizure warrants. They conduct administrative and magistrate hearings, which include bail settings, arraignments, driver's license suspensions, examining trials, stolen and seized property hearings. Additionally, Justices of the Peace perform marriage ceremonies and perform inquest on deaths that occur when not attended by a physician.
In Texas, a Justice of the Peace does not have to be a practicing lawyer or judge, but must be a resident of the precinct for the last six months and the state for the last year.
Monday’s meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court will be held at 9 a.m. in the Walker County Courthouse. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, seating is limited to allow for social distancing, citizens are encouraged to participate via Zoom or may view the live meeting on YouTube. Links to both sites can be found on the county’s website.
