County commissioners move forward with replacing wrecked ambulance

A 2016 accident involving a Walker County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) ambulance with over $62,000 in repairs has left the department shifting priorities toward finding a replacement as soon as possible.
During Tuesday’s special session of the Walker County Commissioners Court, EMS Director John Nabors informed commissioners that chassis repairs from the four-year-old wreck broke in Nov. 2020.
“Overall we are getting by, but all of our trucks are over 100,000 miles,” he noted.
Nabors said that the county has received nearly $32,000 additional dollars from its insurance company, but they would need to come up with the additional funds for a rebuild. A rebuilt chassis could cost the county between $137,000 and $166,000, with a new ambulance costing approximately $252,000.
A decision on the ambulance is expected next week.
Other action taken by commissioners on Tuesday included:
• Renewing an agreement between Walker County and Garner Environmental Services for additional supplies in the event of a natural disaster.
• Approving the Salvation Army usage of an office at 344 Hwy. 75 N.
NEXT MEETING
The next meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. in the Walker County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.