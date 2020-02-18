How should Walker County be compensated for staging EMS services at annual sporting events? And should usage be a contractual obligation?
Those topics were an issue of debate during a workshop of the Walker County Commissioners Court Tuesday afternoon.
According to Walker County EMS Director John Nabors, the county has no interlocal agreements in place with area school districts, and are currently being compensated as an hourly reimbursement.
“If an ambulance is called then we will provide it, but I want to be sure that it is not costing the Walker County taxpayers,” Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3) said.
The UIL and NCAA each require that ambulances are staged at the stadium for varsity events.
“I don’t doubt that there needs to be contracts in place, we just have to be sure that they are open-ended,” Nabors said. “We have to have the ability to leave the game if an emergency call is holding.”
Commissioners are expected to present the contracts at a future meeting.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.
